Amit Shah arrives in Karnataka for two-day visit

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 1 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday late night arrived at the HAL airport in Bengaluru for his two-day visit to Karnataka.

Shah was received by state Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and party state President Nalin Kumar Kateel along with other leaders.



The Home Minister will pay his tributes to Late Sree Sree Sree Sivakumara Swami on his 115th birth anniversary celebrations at around 10.50 am. He will also attend other programmes in the state including the Foundation stone laying of the 400-bedded hospital in Sathya Sai Grama in Muddenahalli at around 2.20 pm, according to the Home Ministry.

Shah will also attend Karnataka State Cooperative Conference at around 4 pm in Bengaluru Palace.

Welcoming the Home Minister, Chief Minister Bommai said that many schemes will be discussed with his "mentoring".

"It was an absolute pleasure to welcome Union Home & Co-Operation Minister @AmitShah Ji at the HAL Airport along with my team. Many upcoming schemes will be discussed & executed expeditiously with his mentoring," Bommai tweeted. (ANI)