Amit Shah arrives in poll-bound Karnataka to hold road show, attend other public programs

Hubballi (Karnataka) [India], January 28 (ANI): Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah on Saturday arrived at Karnataka's Hubballi airport to attend various events.

The home minister is likely to attend a road show, a public meeting and a series of other public programs in Karnataka today as the southern state is expected to witness Assembly elections in mid-April or the beginning of May.

The Home Minister will participate in the roadshow near Brahma Devara Temple in Dharwad's Kundgol area, mentioned an official engagement plan.

Home minister Amit Shah was received by Karnataka's Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Pralhad Venkatesh Joshi, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs.

Shah will also attend a public meeting at M.K. Hubballi Belagavi in Karnataka's Belgaum district, the plan pointed, adding that both events will be held on Saturday evening.

The Home Minister will start his day-long visit to Karnataka by attending the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of B.V. Bhoomaraddi College of Engineering and Technology at 10.30 am in KLE Technology University, Hubballi city of the state.

The Minister will further lay the foundation stone of National Forensic Sciences University (Karnataka Campus) around noon in National Forensic Science University (NFSU) in Dharwad, a city located in the north-western part of Karnataka.

Shah will also offer prayers at Shambulingeshwara Temple in Dharwad's Kundgol and visit Sri Basavanna Devara Mutt in the area on Saturday afternoon.

The Home Minister's visit to Karnataka has been organised at a time when Assembly elections are scheduled here this year along with eight other states, including Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura.

These Assembly elections are said to be the semi-finals ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections scheduled to be held in 2024. The elections in Karnataka are likely to be held in mid-April or the beginning of May. Ahead of the assembly polls, the focus of political parties has shifted to the state. Among the other significant seats, one is the Mangalore City South assembly constituency. (ANI)