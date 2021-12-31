Amit Shah attacks Akhilesh, says goonda raj prevailed under SP's rule

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 31 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday hit out at the Samajwadi Party (SP) and said that Akhilesh Yadav government promoted 'mafia raj' and 'gunda Raj' during their tenure while law and order was established under Yogi government.

Shah, while addressing a roadshow at Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, said that the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government brought an end to the 'Gundaraj' and established the law and order in the state.

"During the SP rule, whole UP used to fear from the goons and mafias. Now, Yogi-Adityanath has ended the 'Gundaraj' and has established the law and order in the state," Shah said.

"Akhilesh Yadav used to say 'mandir wahin banayenge, tithi nahi batayenge' (will construct the temple, but will not tell the date). Now let's see if he can stop the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya," the Union Minister reiterated.

"Public affection and support show that this crowd will bring BJP to power again with over 300 seats," he added.



Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday held a roadshow in Bareilly.

The roadshow started from the Bada Bazar area and ended at the Patel Chowk area here.

The Union Minister has been addressing rallies in the state as part of BJP's campaign for assembly polls which is scheduled for next year.

Earlier in the day, Shah visited Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Temple in Ayodhya. He also addressed public rallies in Ayodhya and Sant Kabir Nagar.

In the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged 312 seats out of the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly while Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) won 19 and Congress could manage to win only seven seats. The rest of the seats were bagged by other candidates. (ANI)

