Amit Shah attacks Kejriwal, says AAP govt not giving permission to prosecute 'Tukde, Tukde' gang

New Delhi [India], Jan 24 (ANI): Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of making "false promises" to the people of the city-state and "not giving permission for the prosecution of Tukde-Tukde gang" and urged the people to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for security of the national capital.

Addressing election rallies at Karawal Nagar and Mustafabad, Shah accused AAP and Congress of pursuing vote bank politics and alleged that they had instigated "riots" in the national capital during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

He said the Modi government will work to make Delhi the best capital city in the world.

Shah talked of the court verdict on the Ayodhya issue and said work on the grand construction of Ram temple will begin in four months.

Referring to surgical strike in PoK and aerial strike at a terror camp in Balakot, he said the Modi government had ensured that perpetrators of terror attacks are punished in their houses.

He blamed India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru for Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and said its revocation was the desire of Indians across states. Shah said the Modi government has ensured full integration of Jammu and Kashmir with the country.

"Anti-India slogans were raised in JNU and Modiji put those responsible in jail. Permission is required of the Delhi government to prosecute them but it is not being given (by Kejriwal government). If Kerjiwalji comes to seek votes, tell him to first give permission for their prosecution," said Shah.

"These are the people who caused riots in Delhi. The city cannot remain safe under them. If Delhi has to be made safe, hands of Narendra Modiji should be strengthened," he added.

Shah said that everyone wants that there should be a grand temple at Ayodha and alleged the Congress resorted to delaying tactics in the Supreme Court due to "vote bank politics".

"We are not afraid of vote banks. For us, Ram temple is not an issue of politics but of faith. After the Modi government came to office, the case saw speedy progress and the verdict came in favour of Ram Temple. A grand temple will be built at Ram Janambhoomi soon," he said.

Shah said the Kejriwal government did not allow Ayushman Bharat to be implemented in Delhi.

The BJP leader said that those responsible for anti-Sikh riots in the national capital were behind getting punishment due to decisions of the BJP-led government.

Referring to the Citizenship Amendment Act, he said Congress and AAP say they are with those protesting at Shaheen Bagh.

"They are responsible for the riots. Delhi cannot be safe under them," he said.

He also talked of the Modi government's decision to regularise illegal colonies in Delhi.

"They cannot develop Delhi, cannot provide safe water, cannot get colonies regularised, cannot give good schools for children, cannot ensure good treatment of patients. They are there only to seek comforts of power. Those who instigate riots do they have a right to seek votes," he asked.

Shah said a BJP government will provide two-room accommodation to all jhuggi dwellers. He blamed Kejriwal for air pollution in Delhi and said that a BJP government will work to solve the problem.

"Modiji developed Delhi but this poisonous air and pollution Kejriwal has spread. If anyone can find a solution, it is Narendra Modiji," he said.

Shah said the people of Delhi were getting "dirty water" in their taps and the Kejriwal government has failed to solve the problem of pollution in the Yamuna. (ANI)