Amit Shah attends 73rd Raising Day Parade of Delhi Police, remembers Vallabhbhai Patel

New Delhi [India], Feb 16 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday attended the 73rd Raising Day Parade of Delhi Police organised at New Police Lines, Kingsway Camp area of the national capital.

While addressing the gathering, Shah remembered Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and said, "It is a matter of pride that the Delhi Police was started by the Iron Man of India, Sardar Patel, himself. I am certain it still provides inspiration to the entire organisation."

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent positive comments must have inspired every police officer of Delhi Police. We must also remember that over 35,000 policemen have laid their lives for the security of the nation. He acknowledged the sacrifices of these 35,000 and more policemen and built a National Police Memorial in Delhi. It lays the testimony of these sacrifices."

Shah also lauded Delhi Police for introducing new schemes to reduce crime in the region.

"Delhi Police has initiated the smart policing scheme, Dial 112 scheme under the Nirbhaya Fund of Government of India and have also started the National Cyber Forensic Lab to help citizens from cybercrimes."

"Motor vehicles theft application, property theft application, Police clearance certificate application, online character verification report and the Himmat Plus Application are helping the police's communication with the people," he said.

Apart from Shah, Puducherry governor Kiran Bedi also attended the 73rd Raising Day Parade.

(ANI)

