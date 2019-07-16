Amit Shah condoles loss of lives in Mumbai building collapse

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday extended condolences to the families of those killed in the tragic building collapse that took place earlier today.

At least seven people were killed and over 40 feared trapped under debris after a four-storey building in Dongri area collapsed.

Taking to Twitter, Shah said the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local authorities are engaged in rescue operations and are "doing their best".

"Mumbai building collapse is very tragic. My condolences with the bereaved families and prayers for early recovery of those injured. Rescue operations are in full swing. The state government, NDRF and local authorities are doing their best to assist people in need," he tweeted.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered an investigation into the matter. (ANI)