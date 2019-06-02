Amit Shah greeted with bouquets, shawls at BJP headquarters

New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah was greeted with slogans of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', 'BJP Jindabad', and Vande Mataram as he reached the party head office at Pandit Deen Dayal Marg here on Saturday evening.

Prominent BJP leaders like Sambit Patra and other leaders also presented bouquets and shawls to honour the 'Chanakya' of Indian politics upon his arrival at the party headquarters.

Earlier on Saturday, the new entrant to the North Block, Shah took charge as Home Minister in the Modi government 2.0.

Shortly after taking charge, Shah held a meeting with top officials of the ministry. (ANI)

