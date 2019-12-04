Amit Shah has hinted CAB will be introduced in Parliament this session: Himanta Biswa Sarma

New Delhi [India], Dec 3 (ANI): The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, could be introduced during the ongoing session of the Parliament, the North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) convener Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday.

The bill provides citizenship to non-Muslims from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who were subjected to persecution in their countries.

"The Home Minister has indicated that the bill will be introduced in the Parliament this session," NEDA convener and Assam Finance Minister told ANI ahead of a crucial meeting with Amit Shah.

Shah held discussions with several politicians, activists and representatives of the civil society members of the northeastern states over the proposed bill during the three-day meeting on November 29, 30 and December 3.

Politicians and civil society members of Assam, Manipur and Nagaland met with the Home Minister today, Sarma said.

He said, "After discussions, a framework of the CAB will be formulated and that will be introduced in the Parliament. I cannot comment on what will happen to it further."

Sarma said the leaders discussed at length about several aspects of the proposed bill.

"We discussed at length whether CAB will override or will it be subject to provisions like existing 6th schedule of Constitution and Inner line permit applicable in a few states of the North East region," he said.

On November 30, Sarma had said that in the meeting with Shah, a consensus was formed that efforts will be made to accommodate North East specific grievances in the new draft of the bill. (ANI)

