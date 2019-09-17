Amit Shah holds key meeting on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday held a meeting for Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, celebrated on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary on October 31.

The central government is planning to celebrate the special occasion on a wide scale for which programs will be held in different parts of the country.

Also present in the meeting were Director Generals of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and other paramilitary forces. (ANI)

