Amit Shah holds review meeting on J-K, says terror ecosystem abetting terrorist-separatist campaign should be dismantled

New Delhi [India], December 28 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday emphasized the need to "dismantle" terror eco-system comprising elements that aid, abet and sustain the terrorist-separatist campaign to the detriment of the well-being of common man.

The Home Minister's directions came at a high-level review meeting held here in the Home Ministry on the security situation and development aspects of Jammu and Kashmir.

"A terror eco-system comprising element that aid, abet and sustain the terrorist-separatist campaign to the detriment of the well-being of common man requires to be dismantled," a Home Ministry statement said quoting the Union Home Minister.

Shah reviewed functioning of security grid and various aspects related to security and gave necessary directions to follow policy of zero tolerance against terrorism.

He also reviewed various developmental works being implemented in Jammu and Kashmir and emphasized on timely completion of projects.

Amit Shah also directed the officials to strive their best to achieve 100 percent saturation of the beneficiaries under various schemes and ensure the benefits of development reaches every section of the society.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Director Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka, R&AW chief Samant Kumar Goel, Director General National Investigation Agency Dinkar Gupta, Director General Central Reserve Police Force Sujoy Lal Thaosen also attended the meeting.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta and Director General of Police Dilbag Singh were also present.

The Home Minister was apprised about the development projects in the UT as well as current security situations in the Valley.

The meeting on Jammu and Kashmir was held on a day at least four terrorists were killed during an encounter after security forces intercepted a Kashmir valley bound truck near Sidhra on the outskirts of Jammu in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Heavy ammunition including seven AK 47 rifles, one M4 carbine, and three pistols were recovered from the encounter site, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said earlier in the day. (ANI)