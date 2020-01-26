Amit Shah holds roadshow in Gonda area for Delhi assembly polls

New Delhi [India], Jan 26 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday held a roadshow in Gonda area, as a part of the campaign for the assembly elections in Delhi.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari also accompanied Shah in the roadshow. The party has fielded Ajay Mahawat as its candidate from the assembly constituency of Gonda area.

Voting for the assembly elections in Delhi will be held on February 8 and counting of votes will take place on February 11.

Addressing "Jeet ki Goonj" programme at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Friday, Shah took a dig at opponents of Citizenship Amendment Act and said that the BJP wants to create a Delhi "where Shaheen Bagh never happens".

He said voters should press button in favour of the party with such force that the protestors at Shaheen Bagh leave the venue by themselves when voting takes place in Delhi on February 8.

"BJP wants a Delhi which is free of pollution, where residents have clean drinking water, uninterrupted power, good education facilities for children, world-class roads, no traffic jams and where Shaheen-Bagh never takes place," he said. (ANI)

