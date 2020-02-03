Amit Shah holds roadshow in Paharganj ahead of Assembly election

New Delhi [India], Feb 3 (ANI): Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah on Monday held a roadshow in Paharganj here ahead of Delhi Assembly election due on February 8 in the national capital.

Shah greeted the crowd of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and supporters.

BJP is holding a Janasampark Abhiyan across the city in a bid to reach out to every household and request them to vote for it in the upcoming election.

The voting in all 70 Assembly constituencies is scheduled for February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)

