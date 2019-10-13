Amit Shah holds roadshow in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Amid chants of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram', Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday held a roadshow in Pune ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

A large number of locals and BJP workers gathered at Shah's roadshow in Shirur.

Earlier in the day, Shah offered prayers at Shri Ambabai Mahalaxmi Temple in Kolhapur and also addressed a rally there.

The BJP is contesting 164 seats while the Shiv Sena has fielded 124 candidates. As many as 14 candidates of smaller parties are contesting the assembly polls on the BJP's lotus symbol.

The voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on October 21 in a single phase. The counting of votes will take place on October 24. (ANI)