Amit Shah introduces Delhi Municipal Corporation Amendment Bill in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

The Bill seeks amendment to the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957 in order to unify the three municipal corporations of the national capital.

The Bill was passed by Lok Sabha on March 30.

Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), Congress and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) had opposed the introduction of the Bill in the Lower House.

The Delhi Municipal Corporation was trifurcated into three municipal corporations including South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) in the year 2011, as per the Delhi Municipal Corporation Amendment Act, 1911 (Delhi Act, 12 Of 2011). (ANI)