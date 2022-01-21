Amit Shah launches Lakshya-2047, roadmap for Tripura's developmental journey

New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): On the occasion of Tripura's 50th Statehood Day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday launched Lakshya-2047, a vision document to transform the frontier State on the path of holistic development.

Shah addressed Tripura's 50th Statehood Day celebrations through video conferencing on Friday. Along with Tripura, the Home Minister also congratulated the people of Meghalaya and Manipur also on the occasion of their Statehood Days. On this occasion, the Union Home Minister set a goal before the people of Tripura through Sankalp-2047.



Sankalp-2047 is the vision on how Tripura will be after 25 years that is its 75th Statehood Day.

Amit Shah said that Lakshya-2047 is not just a document, but a blueprint for the future of Tripura. It mainly identifies six areas -agriculture, social harmony, environment and climate change, industry and investment, administrative reforms, and telecommunications and logistics - and lays out a roadmap of Tripura progress in all these areas.

"This Lakshya-2047 document will go a long way towards making Tripura great, developed, secure and self-reliant," he said.



Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah said the Centre has always tried to reduce the distance between Delhi and the North East.

"Prime Minister Modi has resolved to develop the eight States of the region by giving them the name of Ashtalakshmi. Once upon a time, the North East was known for corruption, but today there are NDA governments in all eight states and money sent from Delhi to these eight states is spent on development. Work is also on to develop Tripura as a gateway to the North East," Shah said.

The Union Home Minister said there will be a lot of investment in Tripura in the coming days due to the dozens of road and rail projects and international waterway connectivity with Bangladesh. The work of the Agartala-Akhaura rail link is also progressing at a rapid pace.

He said the Tripura government has made great efforts to bring peace and stability. Today, instead of extremism, infiltration, blockades, drugs, arms trafficking, corruption and communal tension, Tripura is now moving towards development, connectivity, infrastructure, sports, investment, and promotion of organic farming.

"The Centre and Government of Tripura have done a wonderful job by signing an accord with the NLFT in 2019, ending an atmosphere of unrest. A package of Rs 100 crore was given and Rs. 40 crore have already been released to Tripura. Even in the Bru Agreement, the Government of India has given a large package to solve the 30-year-old problem of about 37,000 people and Bru refugees are ready to join the mainstream and contribute to the development of India and Tripura," emphasised Shah.

Lauding Chief Minister Biplab Deb's government, Shah said Tripura has moved ahead with three Ns - N for Niyat, N for Neeti and N for Niyam. The per capita income of Tripura was Rs 1 lakh in 2017-18, which has increased to Rs 1.30 lakh in three years in 2020-21. "Perhaps no State has registered an increase of 30 per cent. The monthly income of farmers was Rs 6,580 in 2015-16 and has increased to Rs 11,096 in 2020-21," he said.

The Union Home Minister said that an investment of about Rs 2,000 crore has come into Tripura and about Rs 1,000 crore has been invested in the IT sector. About 86,000 hectares of land was covered under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana.

He said Tripura is also taking the lead in organic farming and about 15,000 hectares of the area has been cultivated with pineapple, aromatic rice, ginger, turmeric and chilli.

Underlining infrastructure development projects, Union Home Minister said six National Highways have been sanctioned for 542 km and work is also in progress. Six express trains are running from Agartala to different parts of the country. Under the Prime Minister's Saubhagya Yojana, the work of lighting up 1,36,000 houses is also underway.

Under the Atal Jaldhara Mission, the work of providing free water connections has also been done and a blueprint has also been prepared to ensure that pure drinking water should reach every household in almost entire Tripura, he said. (ANI)