Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a public rally in Gandhinagar on Friday [Photo/ANI]
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a public rally in Gandhinagar on Friday [Photo/ANI]

Amit Shah lays foundation stone for various development project in Gandhinagar

ANI | Updated: Oct 25, 2019 14:22 IST

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday laid the foundation stones of various development projects in his Lok Sabha constituency Gandhinagar.
He is on a four-day visit to Gujarat and will return back to Delhi on October 28.
In the morning, Shah laid the foundation stone for Gandhinagar Mahanagar Palika's degraded and control centre in Sector 11.
At 10 am, the Union Home Minister also inaugurated a bridge and also laid the foundation stone of an office for Kalol APMC.
Apart from these, the Union Home Minister also laid the foundation for the Agricultural produce market committee (APMC) in the afternoon and visited KIRC college where he issued orders to dispatch equipment for the disabled. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 15:01 IST

'Only people with clean image': Uma Bharti disapproves of Gopal...

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Expressing discontent over Lokhit Party leader Gopal Kanda offering support to Bhartiya Janata Party in Haryana, senior BJP leader Uma Bharti on Friday requested her party to not forget the moral values of their organisation's foundation and asserted that only peopl

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 14:59 IST

INX media case: CBI files review petition in SC against...

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday filed a review petition in the Supreme Court against its order of granting bail to senior Congress leader P Chidambaram in the INX media case.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 14:41 IST

BJP legislative party to meet tomorrow in Chandigarh: Anil Jain

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party's Haryana unit in-charge Anil Jain on Friday said that the legislative party will be meeting tomorrow in Chandigarh to elect its leader.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 14:37 IST

Varanasi: Students pledge not to burn firecrackers

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): The students of CM Anglo Bengali College in Varanasi on Friday pledged not to burn crackers during Diwali in bid to prevent air and noise pollution.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 14:35 IST

SC turns down plea seeking stay on Maradu flats demolition

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday refused to hear a plea seeking a stay on the demolition of Maradu flats.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 14:25 IST

EC fixes Nov 25 for WB, Uttarkhand assembly by-polls

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): The Election Commission of India on Friday announced that the by-elections to fill four vacancies in state legislative assemblies of Uttarakhand and West Bengal will be held on November 25, 2019.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 14:17 IST

South Delhi Police seize 184 kg banned firecrackers, three held

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): South Delhi Police have arrested three persons in two different incidents for allegedly possessing and selling banned firecrackers in Mehrauli area.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 14:15 IST

Poster calling Aaditya Thackeray as next Maharashtra CM comes up in Worli

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): A poster calling Aaditya Thackeray as future Chief Minister on Friday came up in Worli, the constituency from which he has been elected in Maharashtra assembly elections.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 14:12 IST

Independent candidates have pledged unconditional support to...

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Haryana Lokhit Party leader Gopal Kanda on Friday said that six to seven independent candidates have pledged unconditional support to Bharatiya Janata Party for forming government in the state.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 14:08 IST

Dushyant Chautala to meet father Ajay Chautala at Tihar Jail today

New Delhi [India] Oct 25, (ANI): Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) president Dushyant Chautala will on Friday meet his father Ajay Chautala at Tihar prison complex and will inform him about the party MLAs meeting and their decision regarding the ongoing political scenario in Haryana after Assembly elections

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 13:58 IST

Moily asks PM to not permit import of dairy products, arecanut,...

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Former union minister Veerappa Moily has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed his concern regarding the proposed Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 13:53 IST

Mood of people against BJP as several sitting ministers in...

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Senior Congress leader and former union minister Ashwani Kumar on Friday said that the mood of the people is against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as its several sitting ministers have lost the elections in Haryana.

Read More
iocl