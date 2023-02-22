Amit Shah likely to meet former JDU leader Upendra Kushwaha in Bihar

New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to meet former Janata Dal United (JDU) leader Upendra Kushwaha who recently resigned from all party positions of JDU and launched a new political party 'Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal'.

According to party sources, the speculation has intensified regarding the Home Minister's visit to Bihar that he may meet Upendra Kushwaha as the former embarked on his three-day visit to Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar on Wednesday.

As per the information, Shah has various programs in poll-bound Karnataka on Thursday, and after this, he will head to Madhya Pradesh on Friday (February 24) and Bihar on Saturday (February 25).



Tomorrow, Shah will address a public gathering in the Bellary and Sandur regions of Karnataka and then a public gathering in Bengaluru in the late evening. He will then visit Sharda Mata in Madhya Pradesh's Maihar and attend a mahakumbh organised by the Kol community and an event of Mata Sabri. During this visit, the BJP top brass will address a gathering of over 1 lakh tribal people.

He will also hold an important meeting with the BJP leaders during the night on February 24.

On Saturday, Shah will address a mega rally in the Sahujan ground of Balmiki Nagar's Lauria before leaving for Nandangarh. In Nandangarh, the Hime Minister will visit the Buddhist Stupa, where Prince Siddhartha (Mahatma Buddha) shed his royal robes and went out searching for knowledge.

By noon, Shah will attend a function organised by the Kisan Mazdoor on the occasion of Swami Sahajanand Saraswati Jayanti in Bihar's Patna and will hold a meeting with Bihar BJP leaders in the late evening. (ANI)

