Amit Shah meets party functionaries from Telangana, Odisha, West Bengal

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah convened a meeting with the party functionaries from the core groups of Telangana, Odisha and West Bengal in the national capital on Sunday.

Although there was no officials statement on the agenda of the meeting, sources said that the meeting was kept to take stock of the political situation in the state and organizational reshuffling.

Shah held a meeting with the leaders from Telangana, followed by West Bengal and Odisha.

BJP working president JP Nadda was also present at the meeting.

State leaders G Kishan Reddy, Murlidhar Rao and others from Telangana, Dharmendra Pradhan, Pratap sarangi and others from Odisha and Dilip Ghosh, Kailash Vijaywargiye, Deboshree Choudhury and Babul Supriyo from West Bengal were present in the meeting.

Speaking to ANI, BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said: "The meeting was kept to discuss the preparations ahead of the Assembly elections in West Bengal."

West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh said that the recent spurt of violence in West Bengal was discussed in the meeting. (ANI)