Amit Shah meets with Tirpa Motha Chief, others in Agartala

Agartala (Tripura) [India], March 8 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Wednesday held a meeting with Manik Saha who was sworn in as the Tripura Chief Minister today, for the second time, and Tipra Motha Chief Pradyot Deb Barma among others.

The meeting was held at the the State Guest House here.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Tripura BJP in-charge Sambit Patra, Mahesh Sharma, Mahendra Singh were present during the meeting.

BJP won 32 seats with a vote share of around 39 per cent in the recently held elections in the state. Tipra Motha Party came second by winning 13 seats.

The meeting comes within hours after Manik Saha was sworn in as the Chief Minister in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at the Vivekananda Maidan in Agartala.



Other than chief minister Manik Saha, eight other leaders, namely, RL Nath, Pranjit Singha Roy, Sushri Santana Chakma, Sushant Chowdhury, Tinku Roy, Bikash Debbarma, Sudhanshu Das, and Sukla Charan Noatia also took oath as ministers.

Manik Saha, a dental surgeon joined the BJP in 2016 after quitting Congress. He was made party chief of the state in 2020 and elected to Rajya Sabha in March 2022.

Saha, who led BJP to victory, was BJP MP until the change of guard took place last year. In 2022, Saha replaced Biplab Kumar Deb to steer the party in the Assembly polls amid a multi-cornered contest in the northeast state.

Earlier on Monday, Chief Minister-designate Manik Saha called on Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya to stake claim to form the government in the Northeast state.

On Monday, there was a general meeting of all the newly elected BJP MLAs who unanimously proposed the name of Manik Saha for the leader of the legislature party.

BJP returned to power in the state by winning an absolute majority.

