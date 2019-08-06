Amit Shah moves Article 370, J-K Reorganisation Bill in Lok Sabha

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 11:03 IST

Peace in J-K; Locals welcome scrapping of Art 370

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): There is an uneasy peace and seeming normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir and there is no agitation in the area with people going about their daily routine, a day after the abrogation of Article 370. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is in Srinagar to review the security