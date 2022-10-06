Amit Shah, Nadda to be on Assam visit from tomorrow, will inaugurate biggest BJP office in northeast

Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 6 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) top brass including national president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a two-day visit to Assam from tomorrow and will inaugurate the biggest office of the party in the northeastern region.

According to Assam State BJP president Bhabesh Kalita, the top leaders of the party will inaugurate the newly constructed Assam State BJP office at Basistha area in Guwahati on October 8. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and state party leaders will be present on the occasion.

Nadda and Shah will also attend party workers meeting at the Veterinary College playground, Khanapara in Guwahati.

"Our party national president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will reach Guwahati on October 7 evening and they will attend a party meeting. They will also attend party workers meeting to be held at Veterinary College playground, Khanapara where around 35,000-40,000 party workers across the state will participate," Bhabesh Kalita told ANI.

Kalita said preparations for the programmes have already been made.

Official sources said Amit Shah will attend a series of official meetings on Saturday evening and Sunday morning. The Union Home Minister will attend the Conference of the Superintendent of Police at the Police Training College at Dergaon on Sunday. He will depart from the state on Sunday following several official engagements.

According to BJP office bearers, the soon-to-be inaugurated Assam BJP state headquarters would be the biggest office of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the northeastern region. With state-of-the-art infrastructure, the BJP office is expected to be full of all modern amenities.



Spread over 95,000 square feet, the building will have six floors and an open rooftop premise.

The new BJP Assam office will have an auditorium to accommodate 350 people along with top hi-tech conference halls with a capacity of 40 people each. It will also have five meeting halls to accommodate a strength of 50 people each. The office will also have a big press conference room along with a reception and a canteen.

The foundation stone for this office of the BJP in Assam was laid by the then-party president Amit Shah in February 2019.

"Assam is the doorway to the north-east. Assam is the state which actually opened the fortunes for our party in this region," an Assam state office bearer told ANI.

Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made a special emphasis on the progress of the north-east region through various programmes and even he himself made over 50 visits to the region.

In 2016 the BJP came to power in Assam for the first time breaking the record term of the Congress party and becoming the only party in the state apart from the Congress to have back-to-back governments.

In 2017 the BJP formed a government in Manipur and also repeated its government again in 2022.

Another first by BJP in the region was the formation of the government in Tripura breaking the Left rule of a couple of decades in 2018. The BJP continues to be in power in Arunachal Pradesh as well as in coalition governments both in Meghalaya and Nagaland. (ANI)

