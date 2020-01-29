Amit Shah, Nadda to hold 3 rallies each in Delhi today

New Delhi [India], Jan 29 (ANI): Ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda will hold three rallies each in the national capital today.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal will also hold roadshows at Rajinder Nagar, Hari Nagar, Shakur Basti and Moti Nagar today.

The Assembly elections in Delhi are scheduled to take place on February 8. The votes will be counted on February 11. In 2015 Assembly polls, the Aam Aadmi Party had registered a landslide victory by winning 67 out of a total of 70 seats. (ANI)