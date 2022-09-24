Amit Shah offers prayers at Budhi Kali Mata temple in Bihar's Kishanganj

Kishanganj (Bihar) [India], September 24 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday offered prayers at Budhi Kali Mata Temple at Subhashpally Chowk of Bihar's Kishanganj.



Shah has been on two-day visit to the state ever since BJP's split with JD(U).

Taking on Nitish Kumar, Shah on Friday addressed the 'Jan Bhavna Mahasabha' rally and said that the people of the state will "wipe out the Lalu-Nitish duo" in the 2024 general elections and the party will come to power in the state in 2025.

Addressing the 'Jana Bhavna Mahasabha' in Bihar's Purnea, Shah said, "In 2014, you (Bihar CM Nitish Kumar) only had 2 LS seats, 'naa ghar ke rahe the, naa ghaat ke'. Let the 2024 LS elections come, the Bihar public will wipe out the Lalu-Nitish duo. We're, with a full majority, going to come to power here in 2025 polls".

Shah further said that Nitish Kumar does not favour any political ideology, and can join hands with any party to stay in power.

"Nitish Kumar is not in favour of any political ideology. Nitish ji can leave socialism and go with Lalu ji also, can do casteist politics. Nitish ji can leave socialism and sit with the Left, Congress. He may also leave RJD and join BJP. Nitish has only one policy - my chair should remain intact," he said.

The Home Minister said that a danger of "'Jungle-raj' is looming over Bihar".

"I'd like to ask Nitish Kumar and new minister Lalan Singh if people engaging in the fodder scam became ministers in your cabinet, how will you catch them? And then he's (CM) attempting to think of banning CBI under Lalu's pressure. The danger of 'Jungle-raj' looms over Bihar," he said in his first ever rally after Nitish Kumar became Bihar's CM for the eighth time.

Shah further slammed the law and order situation in the state and said that there is an "atmosphere of fear" in the state since the Mahagathbandhan government returned to power.

He said that the crowd that turned up at the rally is a signal of "warning for the Lalu-Nitish government".

The Union Home Minister is later scheduled to review the meeting on border security with Director Generals and senior officers of Border Security Force (BSF), SSB and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) at 12 noon at BSF Campus, Kishanganj.

He will also attend the 'Sundar Subhumi' program organized on the occasion of the ongoing 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations at 3.30 pm at Mata Gujri University.

After the JD (U) snapped ties with BJP recently to form the Mahagathbandhan government in the state, this is Shah's first visit to Bihar, which is significant as it is learnt that it would sound the bugle of poll preparedness for the party gunning for big wins at the 2024 Lok Sabha election. (ANI)