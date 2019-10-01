Amit Shah offers prayers at the Bahuchara Mata temple in Gandhinagar

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday offered prayers at the Bahuchara Mata temple in Mansa of Gandhinagar.

Speaking about Shah's visit, priest of Bahuchara Mata temple Shastri Jagdish Kumar stated, "He spent his whole childhood here. Everytime, on the occasion of the second day of Navratri, he takes part in the Aarti of Ma Jagdamba and also offers prayers to Lord Ganesha."

Earlier today, Shah attended the 27th Raising Day event of the Rapid Action Force (RAF), a specialised wing of the CRPF constituted to deal with riots in Ahmedabad. (ANI)

