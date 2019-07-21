Amit Shah, other senior leaders pay tribute to ex-Delhi BJP chief Mange Ram Garg

New Delhi (India), July 21 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior BJP leaders including Lal Krishna Advani and Sushama Swaraj paid tributes to former Delhi BJP President Mange Ram Garg at the state BJP headquarters here on Sunday.

The 82-year-old BJP leader was suffering from an ailment and passed away at a private hospital here at 7.30 am on Sunday.

Several dignitaries including President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP Working President JP Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the demised of the former Wazirpur legislators.

Taking to Twitter, Modi said, "Shri Mange Ram Garg Ji had a deep connect with Delhi and that was seen in the manner in which he selflessly served the people of the city. He played a pivotal role in strengthening BJP in Delhi. His demise is saddening. My thoughts are with his family and supporters. Om Shanti."

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also condoled his death and said he was "saddened" to hear the news of his demise.

"I am saddened to hear the news of the demise of senior leader of Delhi BJP Shri Mange Ram Garg ji. May God give peace to his soul and give his family strength to bear this suffering," Kejriwal tweeted.

Garg had joined BJP in 1958 and held several posts in the Delhi chapter of the party including its state president in 1977. He was considered close to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

In a statement, Garg' family said that his body will be donated as per his wish. (ANI)