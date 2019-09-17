Union Home Minister Amit Shah speakign at an event in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo/ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah speakign at an event in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo/ANI

Amit Shah raises questions over efficacy of multi-party democracy

ANI | Updated: Sep 17, 2019 14:10 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): In remarks that could stir a controversy, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday raised questions on whether the multi-party parliamentary democratic system has succeeded in the country.
"Seventy years after Independence, people of the nation had doubts in their mind if the multi-party parliamentary democratic system had failed. Will it be able to meet our goals? They were disappointed," he said at an event here.
The BJP chief said that the constitution-makers had adopted multi-party democratic system after studying various democracies across the world with an aim to further the national progress so that people get equal rights and prosper.
Taking a dig at the erstwhile Congress government, he said that during their tenure, there used to be news of corruption every day, borders were insecure, soldiers were beheaded, women felt unsafe and people protested on the roads every day.
"The government was politically paralysed. No decisions were taken," he said, adding that the government was such that every minister considered himself as Prime Minister but did not look at the actual Prime Minister as one.
Shah said that unlike the erstwhile government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government never took any decision for "vote bank" but rather for the benefit of the people.
"Some governments work for 30 years and take one big decision, but our government worked for five years and took over 50 major decisions, including GST, demonetisation, airstrikes, etc. No one else dared take it during their tenure," said the Union Minister. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 14:00 IST

52-year-old man reunited with family after disappearance

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): A 52-year-old man, Gautam Gupta was reunited with his family after he went missing from Pitampura here a few days ago.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 13:56 IST

J-K's cultural, religious monuments on display by NMA

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Akhand (undivided) Kashmir's cultural, religious and monumental grandeur is on display from today by the National Monument Authority (NMA) on Tilak Marg here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 13:40 IST

Dalit BJP MP denied entry to a temple in Tumakuru

Tumakuru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) M P A Narayanaswamy was denied entry to a village temple in Tumakuru by members of Yadava community as he is a Dalit, according to eyewitnesses.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 13:26 IST

People are watching: Priyanka Gandhi attacks BJP govt over...

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Criticising the BJP-led central government, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday said that it will be difficult for them to avoid acknowledging the responsibility of "economic slowdown" as people are watching them.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 13:25 IST

There is peace in Kashmir: Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Allaying concerns over the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that neither a single shot has been fired nor has anyone died there till now and asserted that there is peace in the valley.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 13:24 IST

Bihar: Shopkeeper killed in clash between Patna University...

Patna (Bihar) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): A shopkeeper, during a clash between Patna University students and the locals, allegedly died after a stone thrown by one of the parties hit him on the head.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 13:19 IST

PM Modi one of the best leaders in country, says priest who...

Narmada (Gujarat) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of the best leaders in our country, said a priest who performed the 'Maa Narmada Poojan' at the Sardar Sarovar Dam with the leader on his 69th birthday on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 13:14 IST

Former AP Speaker's suicide case is 'state govt-sponsored...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday termed the alleged suicide of former Andhra Pradesh Speaker, Kodela Siva Prasada Rao, as a 'state government-sponsored murder'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 13:14 IST

No effect on oil supply in India following attacks on Aramco...

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday expressed confidence that there will be no effect on oil distribution and supply in the country following attacks on the oil stabilisation centres of Saudi oil giant Aramco.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 13:03 IST

Devipatnam boat tragedy: 17 more bodies recovered, toll rises to 25

Devipatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): The death toll in the Godavari riverboat capsize incident near Kacchuluru village rose to 25 on Tuesday as 17 more bodies were recovered, an NDRF official said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 12:54 IST

Chhattisgarh: Woman health worker wades through to provide...

Balrampur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): In absence of a bridge, a woman health worker wades through the river to bring healthcare facilities to villagers in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 12:49 IST

AgustaWestland case: CBI seeks permission to interrogate Michel...

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday filed an application in a special court here seeking permission to interrogate Christian Michel, an alleged middleman in the Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal, inside Tihar Jail.

Read More
iocl