Amit Shah reaches Jharkhand, offers prayer at Baba Baidyanath temple

Deoghar (Jharkhand) [India], February 4 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday offered prayers at the Baba Baidyanath Dham temple in Jharkhand's Deoghar.

Home minister offered prayers at the temple with his wife, Sonal Shah.



The Home Minister embarked his visit to the state for attending a 'Vijay Sankalp' rally and lay the foundation stone of the IFFCO Nano Urea Plant in his day-long visit to the state today.

Amit Shah will also attend the Centenary Celebrations of Ramakrishna Mission School here.



As per the schedule, Shah started his tour to Jharkhand with him offering prayers at the Baba Baidyanath temple and will lay the foundation stone of the IFFCO Nano Urea Plant at IFFCO ground in Deoghar.

Here, he will also attend a 'Vijay Sankalp' rally and in the evening, would attend the event of Centenary Celebrations of Ramakrishna Mission School.

This is the second visit of Amit Shah within a time span of one month.

Amit Shah had visited Jharkhand's capital Ranchi on January 6 and held the party's core group meeting and a public rally in Chaibasa on January 7.

The Minister's visit to Jharkhand is crucial in view of the 2024 parliamentary elections besides the 2024 Assembly elections. (ANI)

