Amit Shah reviews BJP's preparation for UP Assembly polls

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 29 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday reviewed the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) preparations for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections after meeting with the party in-charges and co-in-charges of the state.



Before this, Shah also addressed a meeting of senior Karyakartas of BJP and released a book 'Antyodaya ko saakaar karta Uttar Pradesh'.



Earlier on Friday, Shah launched 'Mera Parivaar-BJP Parivaar' membership drive here as BJP gears up for the assembly polls early next year.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide of 312 Assembly seats and secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. (ANI)