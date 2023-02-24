Amit Shah sounds poll bugle in MP, says Modi govt increased tribal budget to Rs 89,000 cr from Rs 24,000 cr

Satna (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 24 (ANI): Sounding poll bugle in Madhya Pradesh which goes to Assembly polls later this year, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the double-engine government of BJP is doing development of tribal communities and the Modi government enhanced the tribal budget to Rs 89,000 crore from Rs 24,000 crore during the Kamal Nath-led Congress government.

Addressing "Kol Janjati Mahakumbh" on the occasion of Shabri Mata Janm Jayanti in Satna, the Home Minister said for decades the Congress never made a president from tribal communities but Prime Minister Narendra Modi did it.

Prime Minister Modi honoured the entire adivasi community by ensuring that Droupadi Murmu adorned that exalted position.

"There was a time when the Congress government was in power, there were no toilets in the homes of the poor. But PM Modi got toilets built in the homes of 10 crore poor people and out of this, most of them were built in the homes of my tribal brothers and sisters. Under Modi government development of tribal communities was done," he said.

He further said that facilities like health, toilet, free vaccine and school were given to the tribal community. "Free ration had been provided to 80 crore needy for past 2.5 years," he added.

Listing the achievements of the BJP government, he said, "The Modi government has provided free of cost medical facilities up to Rs 5 lakh to the beneficiaries of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana. No other government has done this before. Moreover, the free doses of vaccines for COVID and other requisite health benefits have proved to be a boon to the countrymen. Over 80 crore poor people have been getting free ration since last five years in the country."



The Home Minister said that the Modi government is constructing memorials to honour tribal icons who played a role in freedom adding that the 'Kol Garhi' associated with the Kol tribe will be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 3.5 crore.

The Home Minister said BJP's double-engine government in MP helped in developing the state together and urged people to vote again for BJP for more developments.

"The Congress government used to spend Rs 24,000 crore for the development of tribal communities. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this figure has gone up to Rs 89,000 crore," he said.

He said that it is the BJP's goal and commitment to offer dignified lives to the poor people of our country.

"Modi ji had said that his government is the government for Tribals, Dalits, Backward People and Poor. He had sent the message of his Government's primary aims. And today, after nine years, we can see the absolute realisation of his commitments on the ground," said the Home Minister.

Taking a dig at the erstwhile Kamal Nath regime, Shah said that when Congress came in power they stopped all the poor and tribal-oriented works started by the BJP government, but when Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's government was formed again, all those schemes were started again.

Shah also inaugurated a government medical college in Satna. (ANI)

