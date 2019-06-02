Union Home Minister Amit Shah taking charge of his ministry in New Delhi on Saturday.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah taking charge of his ministry in New Delhi on Saturday.

Amit Shah takes charge as Home Minister

ANI | Updated: Jun 01, 2019 19:50 IST

New Delhi [India], Jun 1 (ANI): New entrant to the North Block, Amit Shah on Saturday took charge as Home Minister in the Modi government. G Kishan Reddy and Nityanand Rai, who have been named the Ministers of State in the Home Ministry, were with him. The ministers of state presented bouquets and shawl to Shah. The two ministers also took charge of their office later.

Inducted into the government, Shah will be part of the elite group of ministers in the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) comprising the four ministers of Home, Defence, Finance and External Affairs besides the Prime Minister.

Referred to as 'Chanakya' of modern-day politics for his organisational abilities that were marked by series of successes in the elections as BJP president, Shah's entry into the North Block gets a profile commensurate with challenges like terrorism, Maoist violence and the problems in Kashmir.

Replacing another heavyweight Rajnath Singh in the ministry, the BJP president will have to address issues like scrapping the special status of Kashmir under Article 370 of the constitution, an issue dear to the party and the Sangh Parivar for long and a promise included in the manifesto during the recent elections.Shah's first responsibility will be to ensure that Pulwama like attacks on security forces or on civilians, especially in Jammu and Kashmir, do not take place for which he has to take steps to revitalize the security establishment.

The other major issue that will come up for review in the Home Ministry will be whether to continue with the muscular anti-terror policy being pursued in Kashmir and whether the government would give an opportunity for internal dialogue with various stakeholders in the troubled state.

The BJP and Shah, in particular, had also been campaigning for National Register of Citizens throughout the country. 

Shah brings with him a vast experience in the political arena. He was party in-charge of Uttar Pradesh in 2014 and helped BJP and its allies win 73 out of 80 seats.

In 2019 too, Shah managed BJP's election campaign and also rigorously campaigned at the same time, which lead the party winning 303 seats. BJP became the first party in India, since 1971, to return with full majority.  (ANI)

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 12:16 IST

Muslims got their share during partition, says Maharashtra BJP leader

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2 (ANI): Maharashtra BJP leader Madhav Bhandari on Sunday said that Muslims were given their share in 1947, a reference to the partition of the country and formation of Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 12:04 IST

Randeep Singh Surjewala demands action against IAS officer for...

New Delhi (India) Jun 2 (ANI): Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Sunday asked Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to initiate action against an IAS officer who praised Mahatma Gandhi's killer Nathuram Godse.

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 12:03 IST

Siachen to be Rajnath Singh's first visit as Defence Minister

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI) As Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh's first visit outside the national capital would be to the Siachen Glacier-- the world's highest battlefield - to review the security situation along the borders with Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 11:49 IST

Goa CM seeks report on molestation case against Cong MLA, others

Panaji (Goa) [India], Jun 2 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has sought a report after a case was filed against Panaji MLA Atanasio Monserrate of Congress, Mayor Uday Mdakaikarand and former Deputy Mayor Yatin Parekh for allegedly molesting a woman activist.

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 11:38 IST

Pres Kovind, PM Modi extend wishes on Telangana statehood day

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): On the occasion of the fifth Telangana State Formation Day, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended their wishes to the people of the state.

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 11:33 IST

Ludhiana battles heatwave conditions, temp reaches 44 degree Celsius

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], June 2 (ANI): Scorching heat wave conditions has not only gripped the national capital but also Punjab's Ludhiana.

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 11:15 IST

50 cars gutted in fire at Delhi police dumping ground

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): As many as 50 vehicles were gutted in a major fire mishap at a dumping ground in the capital city on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 10:42 IST

Amit Shah pays tribute at National Police Memorial

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday visited the National Police Memorial to pay tribute to the policemen who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 10:26 IST

3 held for blackmailing, extorting money from corrupt govt...

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 2 (ANI): Police arrested three people for allegedly blackmailing and extorting money from corrupt government employees having corruption charges against them in Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 10:10 IST

Thunderstorm with gusty winds likely to occur in Jharkhand tomorrow: IMD

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department on Sunday said that thunderstorm accompanied with hail and lightning (50-60 kmph) at isolated places very likely over Uttarakhand tomorrow (June 3).

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 10:08 IST

J-K: Indian Army hosts Iftar

Doda (Jammu & Kashmir) [India], June 2 (ANI): Setting an example of communal harmony, the Indian Army on Saturday hosted Iftar here to celebrate the holy month of Ramzan.

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 10:06 IST

Fire breaks out at market in Maharashtra's Palghar

Palghar (Maharashtra)[India], June 2 (ANI): A few shops at a market located in Palghar area were gutted in a fire during early hours of Sunday.

Read More
iocl