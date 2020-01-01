Amit Shah to address BJP booth workers conference in Delhi on Jan 5

New Delhi [India], Jan 1 (ANI): Ahead of Delhi Assembly polls, BJP national president Amit Shah will address the party's booth workers conference at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium here on January 5.

"Booth workers conference is going to be held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on January 5. The booth workers are the real strength of BJP. National president Amit Shah will address this conference," said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar while addressing a conference.

"BJP will contest these elections with a positive agenda and win the elections ... Our main issue will be the complete development of Delhi for which we have always been working," he said.

"This is the fight between falsehood and truth, between anarchism and nationalism. BJP stands by the truth and nationalism whereas Aam Aadmi Party stands by falsehood and anarchism," added Javadekar.

Javadekar held the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress responsible for the violence during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 in the national capital, said a release.

The BJP leader also issued a form for 'Jahan Jhuggi-Wahan Makan' which will be distributed by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in the unauthorised colonies. (ANI)