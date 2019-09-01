Union Home Minister Amit Shah. File photo/ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. File photo/ANI

Amit Shah to address BJP's Maha Janadesh Yatra in Solapur

ANI | Updated: Sep 01, 2019 02:00 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 1 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to address BJP's 'Maha Janadesh Yatra' in Maharashtra on Sunday.
Shah will join Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the Yatra in the Solapur district.
The Home Minister is first scheduled to arrive in Dadra and Nagar Haveli where he will inaugurate several projects in the morning at the SSR College in Silvassa.
He will then leave for Solapur where he will address the rally in the evening.
It is likely that the merger of Narayan Rane's Maharashtra Swabhiman Paksha (MSP) with the BJP will take place at the Solapur rally in Shah's presence, party sources said.
Fadnavis has been holding the 'Maha Janadesh Yatra' in various districts of the state in the run up to the upcoming Assembly elections in the state. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 02:31 IST

Cong will help genuine Indian citizens whose names excluded from...

Silchar (Assam) [India], Sept 1 (ANI): Congress leader Sushmita Dev alleged that the names of some "genuine Indian citizens" had been excluded from the final list of National Register of Citizens (NRC) published here and added that her party will help all those who are affected by it.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 00:47 IST

Here's how Union minister Smriti Irani looks forward to weekends!

New Delhi [India], Sept 1 (ANI): Seems like Union Minister for Textiles and Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani, had been waiting for the weekend like anything and the proof is her latest Instagram post which is sure to leave your ribs tickled!

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 23:56 IST

BJP lawmaker Jarkiholi elected KMF's president, HD Revanaa cries foul

Hassan (Karnataka) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): BJP legislator Balachandra Jarkiholi was unanimously elected president of the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 23:55 IST

BJP doesn't do politics of dynasty: Nadda

Daltonganj (Jharkhand) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Taking a dig at most of the opposition parties recognised at the national level, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national working president JP Nadda on Saturday said that BJP is the sole party, which does not believe in dynasty politics.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 23:50 IST

Mumbai: Javadekar unveils new logo, certificate design of CBFC

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): The Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Prakash Javadekar on Saturday unveiled the new logo and certificate design of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 23:48 IST

BJP to organise workshop on Article 370 on Sunday

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): A workshop to discuss the strategy of spreading public awareness and outreach programme regarding the repeal of Article 370 will be organised at the BJP headquarters here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 23:47 IST

Two Navy ships make port call at Laem Chabang, Bangkok

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): As part of Navy's Overseas Deployment to South East Asia and Western Pacific, Navy ships Sahyadri and Kiltan on Saturday marked a port call at Laem Chabang, Bangkok, which will continue till September 19, Defence Ministry said in a statement.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 23:44 IST

Ganesh Chaturthi: 5000 CCTV cameras to keep vigil, 129 places...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Mumbai police has made elaborate arrangements for the smooth and peaceful conduct of 10-day long Ganesh festival beginning September 2 and has appealed the citizens to report any suspicious activity.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 23:43 IST

We have carried out more development works than promised in last...

Narnaul (Haryana) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said that development works carried out by his government in the last five years are more than it promised in the last Assembly elections.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 23:41 IST

ACB sleuths arrest officer for taking bribe from farmer

Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): A deputy inspector, working at sub-collector office, was caught red-handed while taking bribe from a farmer on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 23:38 IST

Cong terms ED probing Shivakumar in money laundering case as...

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Hours after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) grilled Congress troubleshooter DK Shivakumar in a money laundering case, party media-in charge Randeep Singh Surjewala on Saturday hit out at the Centre and called the investigation a "highhanded tactics and illegal process

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 23:25 IST

Accompanied by Northern Army Commander, Army chief visits troops...

Jammu (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Saturday visited troops on the Line of Control to review the prevailing situation and operational readiness of the units of White Knight Corps.

Read More
iocl