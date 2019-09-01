Amit Shah to address BJP's Maha Janadesh Yatra in Solapur

New Delhi [India], Sept 1 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to address BJP's 'Maha Janadesh Yatra' in Maharashtra on Sunday.

Shah will join Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the Yatra in the Solapur district.

The Home Minister is first scheduled to arrive in Dadra and Nagar Haveli where he will inaugurate several projects in the morning at the SSR College in Silvassa.

He will then leave for Solapur where he will address the rally in the evening.

It is likely that the merger of Narayan Rane's Maharashtra Swabhiman Paksha (MSP) with the BJP will take place at the Solapur rally in Shah's presence, party sources said.

Fadnavis has been holding the 'Maha Janadesh Yatra' in various districts of the state in the run up to the upcoming Assembly elections in the state. (ANI)

