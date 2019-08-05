Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo)

Amit Shah to address both Houses of Parliament today

ANI | Updated: Aug 05, 2019 10:54 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit will address both the Houses of the Parliament today. This comes at a time when the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir remains tense.
Shah will speak in Rajya Sabha at 11 am and in Lok Sabha at 12 pm.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the Union Cabinet meeting at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg today.
The key meeting was held after mobile internet services were suspended in Jammu, in view of the prevailing security situation in the region.
In Jammu, the government has imposed Section 144, which prevents the gathering of more than four in the area.
Kashmir has been on the edge in the wake of a massive security build-up. Leaders of all major political parties in the state met here on Sunday and urged India and Pakistan not to take any step which may disturb the peace and escalate tensions between the two countries.
On August 2, the Indian Army had said that Pakistani terrorists are plotting to carry out an attack on the ongoing Amarnath Yatra and that the security forces have recovered a Pakistan Ordnance Factory anti-personnel mine from a terror cache. (ANI)

