Amit Shah to address 'Panch Parmeshwar' sammelan, BJP to unveil 'chargesheet' against AAP

New Delhi [India], Dec 25 (ANI): To boost the morale of the cadre ahead of upcoming assembly polls in Delhi, Bharatiya Janata Party president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to address 'Panch Parmeshwar' sammelan on January 5, informed the senior leaders of the party.

The Union Home Minister has called the meeting of senior leaders of the BJP including Delhi in-charge, MLAs and MPs to discuss the strategy for Delhi elections today. The senior leaders said that these Panch Parmeshwars will be given the task to ensure that voters on each booth would come out and vote.

"The event of Panch Parmeshwars will be organised on January 5 at Indira Gandhi Stadium and would likely host approximately 50,000 people," stated a senior leader of BJP. In 2017 municipal polls, the Delhi BJP had appointed these five in-charges per booth on all the 13,000 booths.

In addition to this, the party has also decided to bring out a document named chargesheet against AAP government and its claims of development tasks.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal recently presented a report card of five years of governance ahead of the polls.

"We will in a day or two deflate the development claims made by the AAP government. We will present counter of their report card and expose their lies and scams department-wise," stated a senior BJP leader.

After losing Jharkhand, the top brass doesn't want Delhi to slip out of its hand. The BJP would want to make most out of its announcement of regularisation of unauthorized colonies in the polls.

For this, it will start assistance centres to provide certificates in all 1,731 regularised colonies from tomorrow onwards. The senior leadership, according to sources, is planning a strategy to counter the AAP government and Congress in the upcoming polls. (ANI)