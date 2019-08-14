Amit Shah to address rally in Haryana's Jind on August 16

Jind (Haryana) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah will address a public rally in Jind on Friday to kick off the party's election campaign in the state.

The rally has been organised by former Union Minister Chaudhary Birender Singh at the Eklavya Stadium where he had joined the BJP in 2014.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, the BJP swept all 10 parliamentary seats with 58 per cent vote share in 2019 General Elections.

In 2014 elections, BJP had crossed the halfway mark and crossed the halfway mark of 45 in the 90-member Assembly winning 47 seats.

BJP ousted two-time Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and decimated the Congress to just 15 seats. The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and the Haryana Janhit Congress (HJC) secured 19 and 2 seats respectively. (ANI)

