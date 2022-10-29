Amit Shah to hit battleground Himachal, hold six rallies in two days

By Payal Mehta

New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI): Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah will hit battleground Himachal and address a total of six rallies in two days.

The Union Home Minister will be in the poll-bound state of Himachal Pradesh on 1st & 2nd of November.



On November 1, Shah will be hold three rallies-- in Chamba, Mandi and capital city Shimla.

Shah will also hold three rallies on November 2 in Hamirpur Dharamsala and Solan.

The battle in Himachal is between the incumbent BJP government led by Jairam Thakur and the opposition Congress.

The state which has 68 assembly constituencies goes to polls on 12 November in a single phase election. 15 assembly constituencies fall in Kangra, 10 in Mandi and five in Chamba.

The BJP has been in power and will seek to repeat the term in the hill state from where the party's national president JP Nadda and Union Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur hail. (ANI)

