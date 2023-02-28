Amit Shah to hold review meeting with Telangana leaders to chalk out strategies for assembly polls: Sources

By Suchitra Mukherjee

New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold a review meeting on Tuesday to chalk out poll strategies for the upcoming Telangana assembly elections with state leaders at his residence in the national capital, a top BJP source said.

According to the source, Telangana BJP president Sanjay Bandi, state in-charge Tarun Chug and other Telangana BJP leaders will be present in the meeting.



As the Telangana assembly elections are scheduled to be held this year, the party has geared up its preparations.

The party is running several programmes to connect the people and increase its reach to the grassroots such as Praja Gosha BJP Bharosa and Praja Sangram yatra and through these campaigns, the party is getting massive positive response from the public and as per the source, the party will discuss how to strengthen the party on booth level.

BJP has successfully done 11000 public meeting outreach programmes in the state under Bandi Sanjay.

According to the sources, a state presidential election will be held soon as the BJP president Sanjay Bandi's term is going to end in the first week of March, but another source from the party speculated that his term as the party President would be extended.

Earlier in the national executive meeting, Sanjay was the centre of attraction as Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Praja Sangram Yatra and asked all the states to learn from his journey and appreciated his struggle and hard work. (ANI)

