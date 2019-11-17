Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Amit Shah to start Jharkhand campaign on November 21

Pragya Kaushika | Updated: Nov 16, 2019 21:24 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president and Home Minister Amit Shah would start the campaign for Jharkhand assembly elections by the national leadership of the party and is likely to address a rally on November 21.
Sources said Shah is likely to hold over 20 public rallies and meetings during the five-phased elections in the state and steer the party's campaign.
The BJP is keen on a good performance in the state after the party could not match its expectations in Maharashtra and Haryana assembly polls.
Shah is likely to address rallies on November 21, November 25, December 2, December 5, December 9, December 14 and December 17, sources told ANI.
"He will address two to three public meetings and rallies on a day in Jharkhand," a source said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address about eight rallies in the state.
He is likely to address rallies on November 26, November 27, December 3, December 4, December 12 and December 13, December 16 and December 17. "These are tentative dates with us, it may change," stated a senior party leader.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP working president JP Nadda, union ministers and senior party leaders will be also be campaigning in Jharkhand.
The central leadership of the BJP is expected to address over 50 rallies and public meetings across the state and is expected to highlight welfare initiatives of the Modi government.

The government's decision to abrogate Article 370 is also expected to figure in the speeches.
These leaders would also speak about "clean and corruption-free development model" of the Raghubar Das government in the state.
The role of central leadership would be crucial to boosting BJP's prospects as the party and its ally All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) appear to be going different ways. (ANI)

