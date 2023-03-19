Amit Shah to visit Bihar on April 2 for birth anniversary event of Emperor Ashoka

New Delhi [India], March 19 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will travel to Bihar on April 2 to participate in the birth anniversary event of Emperor Ashoka in Sasaram.

Shah's visit is also important as a part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's preparations in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

According to the sources, Amit Shah will also address public meetings in Sasaram and Nawada.

Recently, Shah visited Bihar on February 25 and trained his guns on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Shah said that the former is seeking Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's shelter as he is "greedy" for the Prime Ministerial post.



Addressing the "Kisan-Majdoor Samagam" on the occasion of Swami Sahjanand Saraswati ji's Jayanti, he said, "Nitish Kumar, who spent his entire life opposing Congress, is taking the shelter of Sonia Gandhi only because of the greed for Prime Minister's post."

Coming down heavily on the Bihar CM Kumar, Shah said that the former is now sitting in RJD patriarch Lalu Yadav's lap as he has a fascination for Prime Minister's post.

"Nitish Kumar, who broke the Janata Party, because he wanted to fight against Lalu Yadav's politics of casteism and corruption is now sitting in the lap of Lalu Yadav in the fascination for Prime Minister's post," said Shah.

Under the NDA fold Nitish Kumar's JDU and BJP formed an alliance government in Bihar in 2020. However, in August 2022, Kumar pulled out of the NDA government and formed a government with the Tejaswi Yadav-led RJD. Nitish continues to be the Chief Minister even under the new alliance.

Kumar has also called like-minded opposition parties to unite in 2024 in a bid to defeat the BJP-led NDA alliance. (ANI)

