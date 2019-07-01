Amit Shah to visit Gujarat for two days from July 3

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit his parliamentary constituency Gandhinagar in Gujarat for two days from July 3.

Shah will visit Gandhinagar where he will inaugurate various projects and on July 4 he will participate in Jagannath Yatra in Gandhinagar.

Besides this, the BJP President will meet the party leaders to discuss the party's membership programme and about voting in Rajya Sabha for filling up six seats scheduled for July 5.

This is Shah's first visit to Gandhinagar after becoming the Union Home Minister. Shah had successfully contested the Lok Sabha elections for the first time from Gandhinagar which was last represented by BJP veteran LK Advani. (ANI)