Amit Shah to visit Hyderabad on July 6

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 5 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be visiting Hyderabad on July 6, Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said on Friday. This will be his first visit to Hyderabad after the Lok Sabha polls.

"BJP national President and Central Home Minister, Amit Shah is about to visit Hyderabad on July 6 for the first time after winning the recent elections. He is going to inaugurate the BJP membership campaign from tomorrow. Apart from that, he will be visiting a tribal community," Reddy said while talking to ANI.

Talking about Shah's visit, BJP MLC N Ramchander Rao said, "Amit Shah is going to launch the BJP membership campaign at the Shamshabad conviction centre which will be attended by more than 5000 membership drive in-charges from all the three districts -- Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal and will be attended by all the state leaders of BJP."

"His visit to Hyderabad is going to be very significant to gain the trust of people and to form BJP government in the Telangana state in the upcoming 2023 election," he added. (ANI)

