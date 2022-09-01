Amit Shah to visit Mumbai, key BJP meet on agenda

By Payal Mehta

New Delhi [India] September 1 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Mumbai on Monday and is likely to hold important organisational meetings including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Maharashtra core group meet.

This is going to be the first visit of Shah to the state after the formation of the Eknath Shinde government in the state.

Reaching Mumbai, Shah will make a visit to the Lalbaugcha Raja Ganeshotsav and will also pay a visit to Siddhivinayak Temple.

The BJP organisation has recently seen a ramp-up where Chandrashekhar Bawankule was made the state president after Chandrakant Patil became a minister in the Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis-led government. BJP Mumbai also got a new president in the form of Ashish Shelar.



According to sources, discussions on the organisation and the roadmap for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections are likely to be on the agenda.

A lot of turmoil has been witnessed in Maharashtra after the Uddhav Thackeray-Fadnavis-led alliance fell apart on several issues. The Shiv Sena chief then went on to form a government in alliance with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress.

Sources said discussions on the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and the next assembly elections in the state are also likely to be held in the meeting.

Amit Shah has been one of BJP's most successful presidents and is likely to give the state unit a guideline and roadmap for the upcoming challenges.

Notably, Shah will be in Kerala on Saturday for a South Zonal Council meeting. He will also be attending a couple of party programmes including an SC sammelan and the core group meeting of the Kerala BJP. Further, on Sunday, Shah will be in Ahmedabad for various government as well as party programmes. (ANI)

