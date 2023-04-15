Amit Shah to visit Mumbai today to discuss polls strategy with BJP functionaries

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 15 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Mumbai on Saturday where he will hold meetings with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state unit leaders.

Shah will be received at Mumbai Airport by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other senior leaders.

According to sources, Shah will hold a meeting with BJP leaders of the state unit to discuss the party's strategy for the upcoming elections. The meeting will take place at Sahyadri State Guest House. There will be discussions about Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, other civic polls and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, they said.

Shah is also likely to hold a meeting with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to discuss the strategy of the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance and the functioning of the state government.

The Union Home Minister will attend a grand function in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai where he will felicitate Appasaheb Dharmadhikari with the state's highest civilian honour Maharashtra Bhushan. (ANI)