Amit Shah to visit Srinagar today, review security arrangements ahead of Amarnath Yatra

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): Home Minister Amit Shah will fly to Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday to review the overall security situation in the state and also discuss security arrangements for Amarnath Yatra, in particular. This will be Shah's first visit since taking office.

He will also meet Governor Satya Pal Malik to discuss the current situation of the state.

The Home Minister will return to the national capital on Thursday (June 27). (ANI)