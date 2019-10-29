Amit Shah, Uddhav Thackeray to decide on power-sharing mechanism: Maharashtra BJP chief

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 29 (ANI): Maharashtra's BJP unit chief Chandrakant Patil on Tuesday said the party president Amit Shah and Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray will hold talks and take a final call on the power-sharing issue in the state.

"Uddhav ji, Devendra ji and Amit ji will take the final decision in the matter. Earlier today, Devendra Fadnavis had said that a proposal of being chief minister for 2.5 years each had come during the Lok Sabha elections. He also said he did not know what was decided on the matter," Patil told reporters here.

"Only Amit Shah knows about it. Amit Ji and Uddhav Ji will talk to each other and bring clarity on the matter," he said, adding that a meeting of the legislative party will be held at 1 pm on Wednesday.

The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won an absolute majority in the recently concluded Maharashtra assembly polls with the former emerging as the single largest party in the state with 105 seats. Shiv Sena, on the other hand, has bagged 56 seats in the elections.

Shiv Sena, however, has raised questions over the chief minister's seat in the state and is demanding that power be shared between the two parties for 2.5 years each. (ANI)

