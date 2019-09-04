Amit Shah undergoes minor surgery in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah underwent minor surgery in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

Shah was admitted to KD Hospital here at 9 am, read a statement from the hospital.

"He was successfully operated for Lipoma at the back side of neck under local anaesthesia. After this minor surgery he has been discharged," the statement read.

Shah along with BJP's working president JP Nadda met former Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Jagmohan on Tuesday in New Delhi.

Shah, Nadda along with party leader Dharmendra Pradhan met Jagmohan as a part of BJP's Sampark Abhiyan and Jan Jagaran Abhiyan - public awareness campaign. The meeting lasted for about 30 minutes. (ANI)

