Amit Shah urges people of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh to vote in large numbers

New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday urged the people of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh to vote in record numbers to ensure the prosperous future of their states.

The Home Minister appealed to the voters of Uttar Pradesh, in the ongoing second phase of polling, to elect a government that will ensure a safe and secure future of the state.

"I appeal to all the voters in the second phase of Uttar Pradesh polls, especially youth and women, to vote in large numbers. Your one vote will decide the bright and secure future of the state. So vote yourself and also inspire others to cast there as well," Shah tweeted.



In another tweet, he appealed to the voters of Uttarakhand to elect a government that does not practice appeasement politics and indulge in corruption.

"Only a government which does not get indulged in corruption and appeasement politics can take forward the development, pride and honour of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand," he tweeted.

"I appeal to all the voters of Uttarakhand to vote and become a partner in the development and progress of the state," reads the tweet.

Voting began today in Uttarakhand and in parts of Uttar Pradesh going to polls in the second phase.

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is the incumbent government in both states. (ANI)

