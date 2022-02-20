Amit Shah urges voters of UP, Punjab to vote for development

New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday urged the people of Uttar Pradesh and Punjab to vote as both the states go to the Assembly polls today.

The third phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls is underway while Punjab is voting in a single-phase election.



"I appeal to the voters of the third phase of Uttar Pradesh that each and every vote of yours is very important to elect the government which will accelerate development by keeping the state free from dynasty, casteism and appeasement. So vote in maximum numbers," Shah tweeted in Hindi.





"Punjab has a golden and glorious history, which every Indian is proud of. I appeal to the people of Punjab to vote for the government which keeps the state safe and keeps the cultural heritage and rich tradition of gurus ahead to keep Punjab and the country united," he said in another tweet in Hindi.

After weeks of high voltage poll campaigning for Punjab Assembly elections, over 2.14 crore voters of the state will decide the fate of 1304 candidates in the fray from 117 constituencies on Sunday. Polling began across 117 seats in the state at 8 am today.

Polling in 59 constituencies for the third phase of Uttar Pradesh elections at 7 am on Sunday.

In the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh polls, 59 assembly seats across 16 districts are going to the polls on Sunday. As many as 627 candidates are in the fray. Over 2.16 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise at 25,794 polling places and 15,557 polling stations in the third phase of Assembly elections.

Counting of the votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

