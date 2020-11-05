Amit Shah visits tribal family in West Bengal village

Bankura (West Bengal) [India], November 5 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was on a two-day visit to West Bengal, met a tribal family in Chaturthi village, Bankura, and had food with them on Thursday.



On the second day of his visit, Shah held a review meeting with the senior officers of the Central Reserve Police Force in Bankura today.

During his two-day visit, the Union minister met the BJP's state leaders, reviewed the upcoming Assembly poll preparations and look into organisational matters.

Earlier this year, Shah had addressed a virtual rally for the state. This is his first visit to West Bengal after the COVID-19-induced lockdown. He had last visited the state on March 1 amid the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests. (ANI)

