Amit Shah won't accept intolerance rising in the country, says Pawan Khera

New Delhi [India], Dec 1 (ANI): Congress national spokesperson Pawan Khera on Sunday said that Home Minister Amit Shah and RSS will never accept that there is an "atmosphere of intolerance" in the country.

"Amit Shah and their ideological masters in Nagpur (RSS) will never agree that there is an increasing atmosphere of intolerance. The fact of the matter is that we all know how intolerant our society has become under this government," Khera told ANI here.

"These are facts which we need to first accept. Only then we would be able to do something about them," he added.

Khera was responding to a question about the interaction which took place between Shah and industrialist Rahul Bajaj at an event organised by an English business daily in Mumbai on Saturday.

Responding to Bajaj's question that there was rising intolerance in the current times, which led to crimes like lynching in the society, Shah had said that it was untrue as several perpetrators had been brought to justice for their crimes.

Khera, meanwhile, also expressed the confidence that the alliance of Congress, JMM and RJD will be able to uproot BJP from Jharkhand, where the elections for the 81-member Assembly are currently ongoing. (ANI)

